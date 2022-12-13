$1.5 million grant helps put more state trooper patrols on highways

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Drivers might have noticed an increase in state troopers on the highways this year.

That’s because the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency received grant money from Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs to help keep Alabama highways safe.

ALEA received $1.5 million and have used the funds this year for overtime, training and an increase in state troopers patrolling the highways.

Part of the funding helps ALEA with their drug recognition expert program that’s taught across the state.

Sgt. Jeremy Burkett said ALEA also helps train troopers to recognize when someone is impaired as opposed to one who has a medical condition.

“Where you have the ability to go out, identify someone that may be impaired on a substance especially alcohol and your trained in how to give those tests in such a way that’s going to be recognized in a court system,” Burkett said.

ALEA also plans to use these funds to increase in state troopers patrolling the highways during peak traffic times and holidays.

---

