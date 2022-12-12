Tracking Mid-Week Storm System

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – We’re tracking a powerful cold front set to arrive Wednesday night, bringing us much cooler air for late-week and into the weekend. We’ve declared a 4Warn Weather “Night”, as the passing line of showers and thunderstorms then may produce isolated tornadoes and gusty winds. Sunshine returns Thursday.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a stray shower. Low near 56°.  Winds NE-E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy. High near 67°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 56°.  Winds ESE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms later. Low: 56° High: 70° 80%

THU: Early clouds, then sunny. Low: 54° High: 64° 5%

FRI: Mostly sunny.  Low: 38° High: 60° 0%

SAT: Partly to mostly cloudy, a sprinkle at night. Low: 38° High: 55° 20% at night

SUN: Turning mostly sunny. Low: 37° High: 52° 5%

MON: Mostly cloudy, a few PM showers. Low: 37° High: 52° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts.  Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Florida teen killed in Houston County crash
File image
Enterprise Police searching for shooting suspect
The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital,...
Early morning Houston County wreck kills one, victim’s identity revealed
Darrell Lee Clark, 43, (right) hugged his loved ones, including his father Glen Clark, for the...
Ga. man released after 25 years of wrongful imprisonment
Multi-vehicle wreck in east Birmingham
UPDATE: Child among 16 injured in exhibition driving wreck in east Birmingham

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-12-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-12-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-12-22
Quiet today, but watching for storms mid week
Meteorologist Emily Acton 12/11
Meteorologist Emily Acton 12/11
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Storms mid-week