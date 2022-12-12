Tracking Mid-Week Storm System

SYNOPSIS – We’re tracking a powerful cold front set to arrive Wednesday night, bringing us much cooler air for late-week and into the weekend. We’ve declared a 4Warn Weather “Night”, as the passing line of showers and thunderstorms then may produce isolated tornadoes and gusty winds. Sunshine returns Thursday.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a stray shower. Low near 56°. Winds NE-E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy. High near 67°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 56°. Winds ESE at 5-10 mph.

WED: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms later. Low: 56° High: 70° 80%

THU: Early clouds, then sunny. Low: 54° High: 64° 5%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 38° High: 60° 0%

SAT: Partly to mostly cloudy, a sprinkle at night. Low: 38° High: 55° 20% at night

SUN: Turning mostly sunny. Low: 37° High: 52° 5%

MON: Mostly cloudy, a few PM showers. Low: 37° High: 52° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

