Quiet today, but watching for storms mid week

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:44 AM CST
SYNOPSIS - A few areas of fog this morning but nothing like we had to deal with last week, this afternoon temperatures will warm into the upper 60s. The weather will be pretty quiet until Wednesday night when our next cold front moves through and brings the chance of strong to severe storms with it, right now the SPC has most of the area under a slight risk of severe weather. Our greatest risk will be gusty winds and a few isolated tornados but we will continue to watch this as we get closer. We will see MUCH cooler temperatures behind the front as we head into the weekend.

TODAY - Mostly cloudy. High near 69°. Winds NE 5 mph 10%

TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy. Low near 56°. Winds E 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly cloudy. High near 67°. Winds SE 5-15 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly cloudy, chance of storms late. Low: 58° High: 70° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, storms early. Low: 60° High: 64° 40%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 40° High: 55° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 37° High: 53° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 39° High: 50° 0%

MON: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 39° High: 51° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 35° High: 50° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

