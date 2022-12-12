Law enforcement names suspect following a shooting in Washington County

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 12/12/22: The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 39-year-old, Brian Patrick Rich, of Fountain.

WCSO currently holds active warrants on Brian Rich for attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting off of north Silver Lake Road Sunday morning.

Officials report that at 10:55 a.m. a 911 call was made in reference to a shooting.

Law enforcement said that a verbal altercation between family members left one person with a gunshot wound to the neck, and the alleged shooter left the scene.

The victim is reported to be in stable condition with a non-life-threatening injury.

WCSO investigators say they are continuing to interview witnesses and are trying to establish the whereabouts of the shooter.

The sheriff’s office believes the shooter fled Washington County.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Florida teen killed in Houston County crash
Darrell Lee Clark, 43, (right) hugged his loved ones, including his father Glen Clark, for the...
Ga. man released after 25 years of wrongful imprisonment
The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital,...
Early morning Houston County wreck kills one, victim’s identity revealed
A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car
Cainan Hardenburg, who turns 2 years old in four months, suffered a broken eye socket and badly...
Toddler survives 15 foot-fall onto concrete floor

Latest News

Multi-vehicle wreck in east Birmingham
UPDATE: Child among 16 injured in exhibition driving wreck in east Birmingham
The team will be traveling to Orlando in preparation for their postseason matchup at the Cure...
Troy Football leaves for Cure Bowl
Nonprofit Heidi's Kids helped plan a special snow day for 6-year-old Sophie Cromer.
6-year-old girl from Moody gets special snow day before January transplant
Crash
Florida teen killed in Houston County crash
ADPH reports SIDS ranks as the third leading cause of infant death in the state.
ADPH teaching infant sleep education to bring down state SIDS percentage