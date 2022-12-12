Holmes County chase ends in Geneva County

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A pursuit that started Holmes County on Sunday ended in Geneva County.

According to a Facebook post from the HCSO, Tavoris Godwin led deputies and investigators from Florida and into Alabama, at some point ending up on foot in the area of Fadette, around 5 miles southeast of Slocomb.

The sheriff’s office later updated their post, confirming Godwin to be in custody.

No other details on the pursuit or the cause of it were released by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, though Godwin does have a previous criminal record, including a 2020 arrest for possession of meth as part of a drug sting in Holmes County.

