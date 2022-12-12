Holmes County chase ends in Geneva County

According to a Facebook post from the HCSO, Tavoris Godwin led deputies and investigators from...
According to a Facebook post from the HCSO, Tavoris Godwin led deputies and investigators from Florida and into Alabama, at some point ending up on foot in the area of Fadette, around 5 miles southeast of Slocomb.(WTVY | Holmes County Sheriff's Office)
By Ty Storey
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A pursuit that started Holmes County on Sunday ended in Geneva County.

According to a Facebook post from the HCSO, Tavoris Godwin led deputies and investigators from Florida and into Alabama, at some point ending up on foot in the area of Fadette, around 5 miles southeast of Slocomb.

The sheriff’s office later updated their post, confirming Godwin to be in custody.

No other details on the pursuit or the cause of it were released by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, though Godwin does have a previous criminal record, including a 2020 arrest for possession of meth as part of a drug sting in Holmes County.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash
Florida teen killed in Houston County crash
File image
Enterprise Police searching for shooting suspect
The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital,...
Early morning Houston County wreck kills one, victim’s identity revealed
Darrell Lee Clark, 43, (right) hugged his loved ones, including his father Glen Clark, for the...
Ga. man released after 25 years of wrongful imprisonment
Multi-vehicle wreck in east Birmingham
UPDATE: Child among 16 injured in exhibition driving wreck in east Birmingham

Latest News

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a total of $6.75 million to 19 Alabama cities and counties, including...
Governor Ivey asks AL Supreme Court to modify execution law
The office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has received a subpoena related to...
Trump probe subpoena served on Georgia secretary of state
Coffee County Commission
Governor Ivey appoints new Coffee County Commissioner
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first...
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition