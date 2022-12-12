HCSO warns of phone scam

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Sheriff Donald Valenza wants the citizens of Houston County and surrounding areas to be aware of a reoccurring scam.

It is reported that a person or persons are making phone calls to citizens pretending to be law enforcement officers and are collecting fees for warrants or unpaid citations.

Sheriff Valenza wants everyone to know HCSO will not call you to collect any funds, cash, cards, or any other form of payment for outstanding warrants or unpaid citations, or for not showing up for jury duty.

If you receive one of these scam calls the Houston County Sheriff’s Office asks that you report the call. They also advise citizens to block the spam number.

