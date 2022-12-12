Skip to content
LIVE
News
Sports
Weather
Election
Interviews
Home
LIVE
News 4 - LIVE
Latest Newscasts
News
Alabama
Florida
Georgia
National
Holidays in the Wiregrass
Miracle on Foster
Absolutely Alabama
SEE it --> SEND it
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Interactive Radar
Weather Map Room
Weather Cams
Beyond the Forecast
Closings
Color The Weather
Election
Election Results
Alabama Results Map
Florida Results Map
Georgia Results Map
National Election Results Map
How AP Reports Election Results
Election Results
Georgia Runoff Results Map
Alabama Results Map
Florida Results Map
Georgia Results Map
National Results Map
How AP Reports Election Results
Sports
Bright Athletes
Friday Night Football
FNF Scoreboard
Sports Scoreboard
Community
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Gives Back
Wiregrass Wonders
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
News 4 Specials
Hometown Tour
Community Calendar
Wiregrass Photobook
Weekly Segments
Pet of the Week
Legal Talk
Contests
About Us
Meet the WTVY News Team
Download Our Apps
Book an Interview
Schedule a Station or Education Visit
Sign Up for the News4 Daily Newsletter
Advertise with WTVY
Programming Schedule
Jobs at WTVY
Closed Captioning/Audio Description
CBS
NBC
MeTV
The CW
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Governor Ivey asks AL Supreme Court to modify execution law
Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a total of $6.75 million to 19 Alabama cities and counties, including Butler and Pickens County, to help in coping with strains of the COVID-19 virus and any future infectious illnesses.
(MGN)
By
Ty Storey
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 1:49 PM CST
|
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Most Read
Florida teen killed in Houston County crash
Early morning Houston County wreck kills one, victim’s identity revealed
Ga. man released after 25 years of wrongful imprisonment
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car
Toddler survives 15 foot-fall onto concrete floor
Latest News
Trump probe subpoena served on Georgia secretary of state
Governor Ivey appoints new Coffee County Commissioner
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition
Dothan Salvation Army