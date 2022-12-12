Gov. Ivey bans TikTok on state devices

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Governor Kay Ivey announced Monday that she has banned the use of TikTok on state devices and the state network.

Ivey’s call to this cyber security action is to protect the state and Alabamians’ sensitive data from Chinese infiltration activities.

Governor Ivey also issued the following comment:

“Protecting the state of Alabama and our citizens’ right to privacy is a must, and I surely don’t take a security threat from China lightly. After we discussed this with our OIT secretary, I came to the no brainer decision to ban the use of the TikTok app on our state devices and network. Look, I’m no TikTok user, but the evidence speaks for itself, and I want to make sure I’m doing everything we can as a state to stand against this growing security risk.” – Governor Kay Ivey

In the memo Ivey sent to all state agency heads, she says that the Secretary of Information Technology will update his agency’s policy to prevent TikTok from accessing the state IT network and devices.

