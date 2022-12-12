Florida teen killed in Houston County crash

Crash
Dec. 11, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:20 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, has claimed the life of a Bascom, Fla., juvenile.

The 18-year-old was critically injured when the 2019 Dodge Ram pickup the youth was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.

The teen was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The teen was transported to a local area hospital, where the teen later succumbed to injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The crash occurred on Charles Road, approximately four miles south of Gordon, in Houston County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

