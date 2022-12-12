Alabama’s second severe weather season is here

By Emily Acton
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With the holiday season in full swing, severe weather is the last thing on our minds.

When we think of severe weather season, March, April and May come to mind first, but Alabama can experience severe weather at any point during the year.

With spring taking the lead on the severity and quantity of severe storms, we tend to forget that late fall and early winter have a noticeable number of severe storms each year.

November ranks 3rd for the most tornadoes during a month on average, with April ranking 1st and March ranking 2nd.

Let’s see the lineup:

Month to month
Month to month(NWS)

On average, Alabama sees four tornadoes each year during the month of November and approximately 2 tornadoes in December.

What’s the take away?

As Alabamians, we need to be prepared for what severe weather brings all year round. This means having a plan for your household, business or church in the event severe weather occurs.

