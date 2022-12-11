Storms mid-week

SYNOPSIS – A cold front is expected mid-week and that means showers and thunderstorms. Rain could start as early as the afternoon Wednesday but the main line of showers and thunderstorms will move through early Thursday morning. The severe parameters are low but not zero. We will have a clearer time frame and severity closer to time. As of Sunday the chances for severe weather looks unlikely.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low near 58°. Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Partly to mostly cloudy, isolated showers. High near 69°. Winds light E . 20%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 56°. Winds light E mph. 30%

EXTENDED

TUE: Mostly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 66° 5%

WED: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms later. Low: 58° High: 70° 60%

THU: Partly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms early. Low: 54° High: 64° 80%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 38° High: 53° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 55°

SUN: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 50° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.