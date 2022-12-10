Where are you sun?

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Overcast skies can be expected for the next several days. A chance of scattered showers tomorrow evening lasting into the early overnight hours. We will dry out after that until Wednesday night. A cold front will be pushing through with showers and thunderstorms accompanying it.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, areas of fog. Low near 57°. Winds light E.

TOMORROW – Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High near 67°. Winds light and variable. 30%

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, showers ending. Low near 57°. Winds W 5 mph. 30%

EXTENDED

MON: Partly to mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 58° High: 69° 10%

TUE: Mostly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 66° 5%

WED: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms later. Low: 58° High: 70° 80% late

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 64° 5%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 38° High: 53° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 55°

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital,...
Early morning Houston County wreck kills one, victim’s identity revealed
Kevin Saffold and girlfriend Anterica Mayfield arrive at court on August 30, 2022.
Mr Kev Time behind bars as judge stand by his orders
Dale County District Judge Stanley Garner in this undated photograph
Dale County judge first to rule on Aniah’s Law
59-year-old Timothy Brown had reportedly arrived at the residence, forcing himself inside...
Police: Dothan man assaulted another with axe
A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast December 9, 2022
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-09-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-09-22
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast December 8, 2022
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-08-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 12-08-22