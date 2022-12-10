Where are you sun?
SYNOPSIS – Overcast skies can be expected for the next several days. A chance of scattered showers tomorrow evening lasting into the early overnight hours. We will dry out after that until Wednesday night. A cold front will be pushing through with showers and thunderstorms accompanying it.
TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, areas of fog. Low near 57°. Winds light E.
TOMORROW – Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High near 67°. Winds light and variable. 30%
TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy, showers ending. Low near 57°. Winds W 5 mph. 30%
EXTENDED
MON: Partly to mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 58° High: 69° 10%
TUE: Mostly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 66° 5%
WED: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms later. Low: 58° High: 70° 80% late
THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 64° 5%
FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 38° High: 53° 5%
SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 55°
COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.
