Thirteen people injured in exhibition driving wreck in east Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A multi-vehicle crash on Friday night ended with multiple injures, many of which are critical. The wreck was a result of exhibition driving according to the Birmingham Police Department.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a multi-vehicle crash at John Rodgers Drive and Gun Club Road.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue confirmed that thirteen people were injured, with nine in critical condition. Trussville, Irondale and Cahaba Valley Fire Departments provided aid to assist with transporting patients to area hospitals.

This is a developing situation. We will provide updates as they are made available.

