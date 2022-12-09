Turning A Bit Cooler
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Extra cloud cover moves in for the weekend with temperatures cooling a little bit. Look for a few scattered showers Sunday, but we’re tracking a stronger system that will bring us a round of showers and thunderstorms later Wednesday, followed by much cooler air.
TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, areas of fog. Low near 58°. Winds light W/N.
TOMORROW – Partly to mostly cloudy, a stray shower later. High near 75°. Winds light N-NE.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 58°. Winds light E-SE.
EXTENDED
SUN: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 58° High: 71° 30%
MON: Partly to mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 58° High: 69° 10%
TUE: Mostly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 66° 5%
WED: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms later. Low: 58° High: 73° 80% late
THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 64° 5%
FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 38° High: 53° 5%
COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 5 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.
