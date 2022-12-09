Turning A Bit Cooler

SYNOPSIS – Extra cloud cover moves in for the weekend with temperatures cooling a little bit. Look for a few scattered showers Sunday, but we’re tracking a stronger system that will bring us a round of showers and thunderstorms later Wednesday, followed by much cooler air.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, areas of fog. Low near 58°. Winds light W/N.

TOMORROW – Partly to mostly cloudy, a stray shower later. High near 75°. Winds light N-NE.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 58°. Winds light E-SE.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 58° High: 71° 30%

MON: Partly to mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 58° High: 69° 10%

TUE: Mostly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 66° 5%

WED: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms later. Low: 58° High: 73° 80% late

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 64° 5%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 38° High: 53° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 5 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.