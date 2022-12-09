Pea River Historical Society opens new chapter with extensive renovations

The historical society will be getting new walls, wiring, and a center storefront.
The renovations started in November of 2022.
The renovations started in November of 2022.
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:51 PM CST
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The last time the Pea River Historical Society was updated was 1956, and after over 60 years it is getting a makeover.

The updates were originally planned to take place later in 2023, but after the downtown fire in October forced them to store away artifacts, the plans were moved up.

The historical society will be getting new walls, wiring, and a center storefront. The depot museum behind Main St. will also be revitalized as well.

That is thanks to a local fundraiser called Midnight Margaritas. The sponsor for that event, Lunation, was able to donate $2,500 to the historical society.

The purpose of all of this is to preserve the unique history of the City of Progress.

Valerie Cates the Director of the Pea River Museum said, “Now with this fund I can erect some new walls, they’re movable, and so I can frame an exhibit and make it new and exciting and then you know so every so often like a bigger museum would do, change my exhibit, and give people a reason to come back.”

The owner of Lunation, Deana Pierce, added, “If we don’t learn from that history we’re never going to learn from our mistakes we’re never going to learn about our families how this town was built so if we can bring all of that together in a night of fun to give to an organization that needs the money, bring it on.”

The gift shop will be closed during the renovations, but you can purchase items online HERE.

The Historical Society hopes for the renovations to be finished by in early 2023.

