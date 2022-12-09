Mr Kev Time behind bars as judge stand by his orders

In a convoluted situation, arrests warrants were issued last week for Kevin Saffold on charges that he became disruptive at the courthouse.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man known for his polarizing social media posts is behind bars after a Houston County judge refused to budge.

The issue isn’t that case but unrelated ones---Elderly Exploitation and Theft-- on which he awaits sentencing.

Following the disorderly incident, prosecuting attorney Seth Brooks requested that Saffold’s bond be revoked, and Judge “John-John” Steensland issued arrest warrants.

A hearing was set for Thursday to determine if those warrants should be recalled but Steenland kept them active.

Saffold, with an extensive arrest record, posts police interactions on his Mr. Kev Time Facebook page for which he receives praise and criticism.

He will be sentenced on the Exploitation and Theft charges next month.

