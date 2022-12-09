Montgomery’s Octavia Spencer receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star

LOS ANGELES (WSFA) - Montgomery’s very own Octavia Spencer received her star Thursday on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

Fellow actress Dr. Tonea Stewart, also from Montgomery, shared what the star was like.

“She has done extremely well, really better than anyone I really know,” said Stewart.

Stewart and Spencer, a Jeff Davis and Auburn alum, met on the set of “A Time to Kill” in 1996.

“We just hit it off just wonderfully,” Stewart recalled. “She is such a bundle of joy and a very smart and articulate young woman,” said Stewart.

Other than having the ability to be act, Dr. Stewart says Octavia is also a great writer and she even wrote parts of hit film “The Help.”

Dr. Stewart says she still keeps in touch with Octavia and plans to text her wishing her all the joy with achieving this award.

“It makes everyone back at home feel extremely proud and extremely validated,” said Stewart.

Currently, Spencer can be seen in the holiday film “Spirited” alongside Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. You can watch it on Apple TV.

