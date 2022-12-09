Montgomery’s Octavia Spencer receives Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Montgomery's Octavia Spencer receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Montgomery's Octavia Spencer receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
By Julia Avant
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (WSFA) - Montgomery’s very own Octavia Spencer received her star Thursday on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

Fellow actress Dr. Tonea Stewart, also from Montgomery, shared what the star was like.

“She has done extremely well, really better than anyone I really know,” said Stewart.

Stewart and Spencer, a Jeff Davis and Auburn alum, met on the set of “A Time to Kill” in 1996.

“We just hit it off just wonderfully,” Stewart recalled. “She is such a bundle of joy and a very smart and articulate young woman,” said Stewart.

Other than having the ability to be act, Dr. Stewart says Octavia is also a great writer and she even wrote parts of hit film “The Help.”

Dr. Stewart says she still keeps in touch with Octavia and plans to text her wishing her all the joy with achieving this award.

“It makes everyone back at home feel extremely proud and extremely validated,” said Stewart.

Currently, Spencer can be seen in the holiday film “Spirited” alongside Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. You can watch it on Apple TV.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Kevone Devontay Smith is being linked to the November 9 incident in the 800 block...
Dothan murder suspect identified, turns self in
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Dale County District Judge Stanley Garner in this undated photograph
Dale County judge first to rule on Aniah’s Law
HudsonAlpha research center in Huntsville, Alabama.
City infuses $20 million into genomic research
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off

Latest News

On the dotted line: Miskimen signs with Bishop State
On the dotted line: Miskimen signs with Bishop
On the dotted line: Wright signs with ESCC
On the dotted line: Wright signs with ESCC
Source: WBRC video
New overdose dashboard shines a light on the issue in Alabama
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday the legislation is 'on the right side of history.'
Bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions clears Congress
Pea River Historical Society works on major renovations
Pea River Historical Society works on major renovations