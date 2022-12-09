Marianna woman arrested for submitting false voter information

FDLE agents arrested Kattie McCalister, 60, of Marianna, on five felony counts of false swearing, submission of false voter information, and five misdemeanor counts of perjury when not in an official proceeding.(Jackson County Correctional Facility)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a woman in Marianna after she allegedly submitted false voter information.

FDLE agents say Kattie McCalister, 60, was employed as a paid petition circulator, and stole personal identification information of five victims to submit fraudulent constitutional amendment petitions to the Jackson County Supervisor of Elections Office.

These documents are meant for citizens to propose and vote on constitutional amendments directly, without need of legislative referral.

The case reportedly began in Dec. 2021 after the State Attorney’s Office in Jackson County asked FDLE to investigate the documents submitted by McCalister.

Officials say the five victims filed complaints against McCalister after they were told their information may have been compromised and spoke to agents.

FDLE says McCalister had received approximately $7,193.36 from the petition circulation company between Nov. 2021 and Jan. 2022.

She was booked into the Jackson County Jail on Dec. 8 on five felony counts of false swearing, submission of false voter information, and five misdemeanor counts of perjury when not in an official proceeding.

