Early morning Houston County wreck kills one

The accident occurred on Highway 231 S at Olympia Drive in the eastern outskirts of Rehobeth.
The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, while the passenger who was entrapped was pronounced dead on the scene.(MGN)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
