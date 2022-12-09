On the dotted line: No place like home for Wildcats’ Lily Rhoades

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise High School senior Lily Rhoades is “Boll Weevil Bound”. Friday, Rhoades made the decision to further her volleyball career at Enterprise State Community College.

Rhoades will play for second year head coach Vanessa Howell, she has reached career milestones reaching 1,300 career digs and more than 200 career aces.

