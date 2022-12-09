Dothan Hoops Holiday Explosion bracket

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Hoops is hosting their second annual Holiday Explosion tournament.

The tournament will feature girls basketball teams from around the Wiregrass and surrounding areas.

12 teams will compete from December 20-23 at Headland High School.

Teams playing in the first round on the 20th include Malone, Pike County, Ashford, Bay High, Barbour County, Chipley, Wicksburg, and Geneva County.

The full bracket can be found below.

Bracket for Holiday Explosion Basketball Tournament (Dothan Hoops)

