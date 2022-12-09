Dense Fog Advisory until 9am

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:30 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS - Another Dense Fog Advisory for the area until 9am CST, take it slow on the roads this morning. This pattern will start to break down by Sunday and give us a chance of a few showers during the afternoon hours. The start of next week will be quiet but we are tracking our next cold front that looks to move in later in the day on Wednesday this will bring some much needed rain and the chance of strong to severe storms. Right now it is still a way out so keep checking back as we get closer for the latest updates.

TODAY - Partly cloudy. High near 79°. Winds W 5 mph 5%

TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy, foggy AM. Low near 60°. Winds Light W 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly cloudy. High near 78°. Winds Light NW 0%

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 61° High: 71° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 60° High: 71° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 70° 0%

WED: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 58° High: 70° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy, rain early. Low: 58° High: 64° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 58° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 35° High: 54° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

