Alabama delegates react to national defense spending bill

The National Defense Authorization Act has been passed for 60 straight years.
The National Defense Authorization Act has been passed for 60 straight years.(WNDU)
By Erin Davis
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As Congress nears the end of the calendar year, there are still several important government priorities to handle before the end of the session. One of those is the National Defense Authorization Act, better known as the NDAA, which is the blueprint for defensive funding.

Congress’ new defense budget is 8% larger than last year and has some direct benefits for Alabama. Rep. Terri Sewell says her district, which includes Montgomery, will greatly benefit from the new funds.

“Projects through $15 million for Maxwell Air Force base for the commercial vehicle gate,” said Sewell. “We are also getting $9.2 million, which is actually almost $2 million over what we asked for the F-35 training facility on the Montgomery Regional Airport for the 187-year National Guard.”

Also included in the nearly $900 billion package is money for air defense projects, millions allocated to Redstone Arsenal, and even money for wastewater management.

Alabama representatives have mixed opinions on the deal.

“It is dangerous to shrink the size of our military to make a political point about the vaccine,” said Sen. Tommy Tuberville.

Rep. Robert Aderholt from Alabama’s 4th congressional district said his party was “able to strip the leftist, woke elements Democrats wanted to include. We were also able to put guardrails in to make sure the money Congress authorized for Ukraine is not wasted.”

And Alabama’s 3rd District representative, Mike Rogers, believes “this year’s NDAA also continues to bolster the crucial role that Alabama plays in our national defense.”

“I supported the addition of a provision in the NDAA to protect service members from the Biden administration’s COVID vaccine mandate. Thankfully, language to end the mandate is included in the text of the NDAA,” said Tuberville.

Congress still needs to pass a general government spending budget by next Friday.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital,...
Early morning Houston County wreck kills one, victim’s identity revealed
Kevin Saffold and girlfriend Anterica Mayfield arrive at court on August 30, 2022.
Mr Kev Time behind bars as judge stand by his orders
Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza speaks to reporters on December 8, 2022.
Sheriff to criminals: Change your lifestyle
Dale County District Judge Stanley Garner in this undated photograph
Dale County judge first to rule on Aniah’s Law
Multiple sources confirmed to WTVY News 4 that arrest warrants were issued in Houston County...
Human Trafficking among new charges in child sex investigation

Latest News

John Givens MOF interview
John Givens on Miracle on Foster Food Drive
Enterprise MOF
Last stop on for Miracle on Foster Food Drive
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., flanked by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., left, and Sen. Susan...
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches from Democratic to independent
The couple that never dreamed of a family is now putting eight adopted children to bed each...
House full of holiday joy: Couple adopts 8 children, fosters 3