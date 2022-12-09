88-year-old Flatwood resident shares story of tornado survival

By Rosanna Smith
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents continue to share their stories of survival just a week after a tornado hit the Flatwood community.

For many residents in Flatwood, the road to recovery will be long. Frankie Wright, an 88-year-old resident, has been forced to live in a hotel because her home is no longer livable.

“I didn’t think it was this bad when I left here,” said Wright.

Upon returning to Flatwood to see the scope of the damage, Wright says the place where she grew up is unrecognizable.

When you walk inside her home, you can see evidence of the damage. Tree limbs and pieces of sheet rock are scattered in the dining room and her bedroom window, where she was when the storm hit, is shattered.

“I’ve never seen it like this,” said Wright. “I was surprised to be alive.”

“This community is made up of mostly seniors now, and you know, some middle-aged people,” said Montgomery County Commissioner Isaiah Sankey.

Flatwood sits in Commissioner Sankey’s district. He says he is committed to keeping this community going and thriving.

”We don’t want the people to move away. That’s why we got to get the housing back in place, said Sankey. “Hopefully, we can partner with some our corporate partners and make this happen.”

And while, for now, Wright must stay in a hotel, she hopes her home can be rebuilt in Flatwood.

“I want to stay right here in my home. I’m gonna stay in Montgomery,” said Wright.

The Montgomery County Commission is working with several agencies to get families in houses that feel a little more like home.

The United Way has set up a number for anyone who wishes to donate to the community. Text “FLATWOOD” to 41444.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza speaks to reporters on December 8, 2022.
Sheriff to criminals: Change your lifestyle
Multiple sources confirmed to WTVY News 4 that arrest warrants were issued in Houston County...
Human Trafficking among new charges in child sex investigation
Dale County District Judge Stanley Garner in this undated photograph
Dale County judge first to rule on Aniah’s Law
Kevin Saffold and girlfriend Anterica Mayfield arrive at court on August 30, 2022.
Mr Kev Time behind bars as judge stand by his orders
Donald Valenza talks about a recent string of arrests made in Houston County as well as the...
WATCH: Houston County Sheriff Press Conference

Latest News

WNBA star Brittney Griner deplanes at Kelly Field in San Antonio, Texas, following her release...
Brittney Griner back home in US after Russian prisoner swap
The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital,...
Early morning Houston County wreck kills one
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks about the economy July 29, 2022, in McDonough, Ga. The...
Kemp extends gas tax suspension through holiday season
One of the referrals being considered is for the former president's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.
Jan. 6 committee considers criminal referrals for at least 4 besides Trump
Some pediatricians said the so-called 'tripledemic' is hitting kids especially hard.
‘Tripledemic’ strains US hospitals as much as peak COVID