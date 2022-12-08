Very foggy this morning

SYNOPSIS - Another morning of fog, Dense Fog Advisory in effect for the whole area until 9am CST take it slow this morning. This afternoon after the fog clears we will see mostly sunny skies and very warm temperatures in the lower 80s. The ridge of high pressure that is responsible for the fog and warm temperatures will stay in place through the first part of the weekend. We will see this pattern start to break down by Sunday and this will give us a chance of a few showers. Quiet to start off next week but we are tracking our next cold front that will move through Wednesday or Thursday still working on the timing so keep checking back.

TODAY - Mostly sunny. High near 81°. Winds W 5 mph 5%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy, foggy AM. Low near 59°. Winds Light W 0%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy. High near 79°. Winds W 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 78° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 61° High: 71° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 60° High: 73° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 70° 0%

WED: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 60° High: 73° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy, rain early. Low: 61° High: 71° 40%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 61° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 5 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton>

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.