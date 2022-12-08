Two arrested on charges of possession of a destructive device in Auburn

L-R: Quintevis Jaquez Phillips, Johnny Phillips Jr.
L-R: Quintevis Jaquez Phillips, Johnny Phillips Jr. arrested on charges of possession of a destructive device in Auburn(Source: Auburn Police Division)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police, with the help of with multiple other agencies, arrested two men in possession of a destructive device charges.

On December 7, authorities arrested 30-year-old Quintevis Jaquez Phillips, of Auburn, and 74-year-old Johnny Phillips Jr., of Notasulga, on felony warrants - charging them each with possession of a destructive device. Quintevis Phillips was also charged with possession of a pistol without a permit.

The arrest stems from Auburn officers responding to a call at a business located in the 2400 block of West Tech Lane on Dec. 7. A complainant directed officers to evidence that shots had been fired in the area sometime during the evening hours of Dec. 6 and early morning hours of Dec. 7.

No injuries or property damage were reported.

Authorities say Quintevis Jaquez Phillips was developed as a suspect, and contact was made with him during the investigation. Police recovered a firearm and an explosive device which were both in Phillips’ possession. The explosive was safely destroyed after being examined and verified to be an illegal destructive device, according to Auburn officials.

Phillips was arrested for charges associated with possession of the explosive device and firearm.

During the follow up investigation, officers executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 300 block of Jones Street. Multiple items were located that were consistent with the destructive device previously recovered. Johnny Phillips Jr. was identified as the primary occupant of the residence, and he was also arrested in connection with the evidence located on Jones Street.

Quintevis Phillips is being held on a $103,000 bond and Johnny Phillips Jr. is being held on a $100,000 bond. Both were transported to the Lee County Jail.

This case remains under investigation, with the possibility of additional charges

