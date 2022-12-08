TROY design students create commercials for new Stephen King 40th anniversary book

TROY, Ala. (Troy Today) - Troy University graphic design students Nathan Hobbs, Howard Purvee and Zack Pappanastos recently had the opportunity to create two commercials for a new Stephen King book. The theme of the book is the 40thanniversary of King’s 1982 “Creepshow.”

The book is written and edited by Dave Hinchberger with interior and cover art by Glen Chadbourne. A highlight of the book is Paul Gagne’s rare CREEPSHOW film coverage from 1982 and reprinting of his in-depth informative interview from the 1982 Cinefantastique Magazine cover story. Other features are visits and interviews with Stephen King, George Romero, Tom Savini, producer Richard Rubenstein and many others that worked on the film.

The project for the design students came by way of Art and Design professor Chris Stagl’s relationship with Hinchberger.

“I met Dave through an online purchase of a limited-edition book that I found on his website that I knew my wife would enjoy as she is a collector,” Stagl said. “Through a random conversation, I pitched Dave the idea of TROY’s design students working on any creative projects he may have, and after viewing the quality of students’ video work from our User Experience class, he was excited about the chance to work with us.”

Hinchberger said he was impressed with the students and their work.

“It was a really cool experience working with the students on these commercials. The quality of their work is outstanding and their execution of ideas and way of marketing the book worked perfectly,” he said. “I hope we can work with them again in the future.”

Nathan Hobbs, a senior design major from Black, Alabama, said, “This was an awesome experience working with real-world clients that I will never forget, and the fact that it’s a Stephen King-themed book makes it even better.”

Howard Purvee, a senior design major from Hartford, Alabama, said, “We got to write, create and edit two commercials that have the potential to be seen around the globe – priceless!”

Zack Pappanastos, a senior design major from Montgomery, Alabama, said, “It’s great to work as a team on such a creative project – especially for a product with Stephen King’s name on it!”

The two commercials will be housed on the Stephen King Catalog social media pages for customers and fans to enjoy, and they can also be viewed on the Art & Design YouTube page. Some content may not be suitable for all audiences.

You can find the commercials here.

