Three indicted on murder and robbery charges in Okaloosa County

The charges arise from a shooting that occurred in Niceville, Florida, that resulted in the...
The charges arise from a shooting that occurred in Niceville, Florida, that resulted in the deaths of Brandon James and Bryson Mitchem.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA CO. , Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three men are facing charges of murder and robbery after a shooting earlier this year, according to the State Attorney’s Office.

Brenden J. Carson, Kaland Karon Jones, and Isaiah Lamar Luna are charged with first degree felony murder, second degree felony murder with a firearm, and robbery with a weapon.

On Feb. 11, Niceville police say a shooting occurred in the Props Ale House parking lot that resulted in the deaths of Brandon James and Bryson Mitchem.

The arrest and investigation were conducted by the Niceville Police Department, as well as assistance from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
21-year-old Kevone Devontay Smith is being linked to the November 9 incident in the 800 block...
Dothan murder suspect identified, turns self in
Dale County District Judge Stanley Garner in this undated photograph
Dale County judge first to rule on Aniah’s Law
HudsonAlpha research center in Huntsville, Alabama.
City infuses $20 million into genomic research
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - The money for the Central States Pension Fund is the largest amount of federal aid...
LIVE: Biden releasing nearly $36B to aid pensions of union workers
Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza speaks to reporters on December 8, 2022.
Sheriff to criminals: Change your lifestyle
FILE - Staff Sgt. Travis Snyder, left, receives the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine...
House passes defense bill scrapping COVID vaccine mandate
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday the legislation is 'on the right side of history.'
Bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions clears Congress
Valenza
Valenza