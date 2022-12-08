Sneads man arrested on child pornography charges

The FBI arrested a 56-year-old pastor in Texas on child pornography charges.
The FBI arrested a 56-year-old pastor in Texas on child pornography charges.(Colin / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:38 PM CST
SNEADS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Sneads man was arrested on child pornography charges Thursday after Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) agents received a cybertip.

According to FDLE, a tip was sent out on September of this year that 40-year-old Levi Shannon Brown was upload child sexual abuse material (CSAM) to the cloud.

FDLE investigators say they traced the account back to Brown and executed a search warrant at his residence assisted by Sneads Police Department. The search then allegedly uncovered CSAM on Brown’s electronic devices.

Brown was booked into the Jackson County Jail on four counts of child pornography possession. Agents say more charges are pending after a forensic review.

