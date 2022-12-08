A Pattern Change Is In Sight

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – The warm and foggy pattern continues to round out the week, but we’ll turn a touch cooler for later in the weekend and early next week. Look for a few scattered light showers on Sunday. A stronger storm system is on track for late Wednesday into Thursday, bringing us a round of showers and thunderstorms followed by much cooler air.

TONIGHT – Fog developing. Low near 59°.  Winds light W.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 79°. Winds W at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, areas of fog. Low near 60°.  Winds light W.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly sunny.  Low: 60° High: 78° 5%

SUN: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 61° High: 71° 30%

MON: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 60° High: 71° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 70° 5%

WED: Partly sunny, showers and thunderstorms late. Low: 58° High: 73° 80% late

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 64° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 5 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

