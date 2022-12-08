DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
Events for the weekend of December 8, 2022
- HOLIDAY EVENTS IN THE WIREGRASS
- Ozark City Schools 8th Annual Holiday Bazaar | Friday, December 9
- Story Time at the Marianna Library | Friday, December 9
- Daleville Library Little Learners Storytime | Friday, December 9
- Enterprise Farmers Market | Saturday, December 10
- Wiregrass Cars and Coffee | Saturday, December 10
- Christmas at the Chapel | Saturday, December 10
- Greystone’s Jingle Bells Trunks | Sunday, December 11
- St. Luke United Methodist Live Nativity | Sunday, December 11
- Christmas at Covenant: Christmas Concert | Sunday, December 11
- Plus, more on the News4 Community Calendar!
