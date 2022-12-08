Houston County Career Academy students spread Christmas cheer

Special education students were transported to a winter wonderland.
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Career Academy students are spreading some extra special Christmas cheer with their holiday event for students with disabilities.

First, high schoolers helped them create reindeer Christmas ornaments.

“To me, that was so special,” Rehobeth High School senior Claire Locklin said. “Because they saw how the paint became a reindeer and how their thumb became a reindeer, to them, that was so exciting and so cool to see.”

From there, visitors has a dance party while they waited to meet the big man himself, Santa Claus.

“It really touches my heart that we can show them, like, what the real Christmas spirit is about,” sophomore at Rehobeth High School Addison Godwin said.

After a much needed snack break, students from all 14 of the Career Academy’s programs put on a Christmas parade.

They made their own floats and even had some guests make special appearances.

“One of our teachers here, Miss Hendricks, is the marketing teacher and she just kinda got a bunch of us together and asked us just to dress up and to be a princess, or anybody to dress up,” Godwin told News 4.

While Santa, crafts, and the parade brought joy to the special educations students, the Career Academy organizers were affected in a different way.

Rehobeth High sophomore Ellen Martin said, “It taught me a lot of people don’t realize how interactive they want to be, how much they want to talk, how much they want to be involved, and so it definitely helped teach people more about them.”

Everyone left with a smile and a special Christmas memory.

“Just to see how happy they get when the see other people,” Locklin added, “and when you interact with them, they get so happy and, to me, that is such a sweet memory that I’ll always have. Working with special citizens is so happy to me.”

Those special citizens got to take home their handmade ornament, picture with Santa, and even reindeer food as keepsakes from the event.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

