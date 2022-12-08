Alabama lawmakers to decide how to spend extra tax revenue

By Erin Davis
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama lawmakers underestimated tax revenues for 2022. They say the state’s brought in over $10 billion, $2 billion more than expected and now they must figure out what to do with it.

Alabamians brought in more taxes in part from gas and online shopping. With three months until the regular legislative session, lawmakers have learned they have more money to spend than they expected.

“We saw about a 12.9 percent increase in the general fund, and about a 5.6 percent increase in ETF,” said Republican representative Rex Reynolds of Madison.

Parties haven’t met to determine their priorities for the approaching session, but party leaders have their own ideas on how to spend the money - including Democrat House minority leader Rep. Anthony Daniels of Madison.

“We currently do not have universe universal Pre-K...certainly looking at eliminating the grocery tax,” said Daniels. “The other piece is for me is a novelty concept, is looking at eliminating the income taxes for overtime pay.”

Daniels thinks eliminating the grocery tax has interest from both parties.

With a Republican supermajority in the House, Rep. Rex Reynolds is likely to be the next chair of the body’s Ways and Means General Fund Committee. He has his own ideas for the surplus.

“I’ve already talked to many organizations that have huge needs, well beyond what their budget reflected in the 2021-2022 cycle,” he said.

And taxpayers could benefit through a tax rebate although nothing’s confirmed.

“If my colleagues do vote to do a rebate, certainly, it wouldn’t just need to be a one-time thing for now,” said Reynolds. “Because, you know, the strong budgets are somewhat held up by the federal dollars.”

This is the largest surplus in recent years, but the state still owes money to the Alabama Trust Fund, which could be another possible use of the extra revenue. Lawmakers will meet to decide in March 2023.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza speaks to reporters on December 8, 2022.
Sheriff to criminals: Change your lifestyle
Multiple sources confirmed to WTVY News 4 that arrest warrants were issued in Houston County...
Human Trafficking among new charges in child sex investigation
Dale County District Judge Stanley Garner in this undated photograph
Dale County judge first to rule on Aniah’s Law
Kevin Saffold and girlfriend Anterica Mayfield arrive at court on August 30, 2022.
Mr Kev Time behind bars as judge stand by his orders
Donald Valenza talks about a recent string of arrests made in Houston County as well as the...
WATCH: Houston County Sheriff Press Conference

Latest News

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., flanked by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., left, and Sen. Susan...
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches from Democratic to independent
Two weeks ago, Governor Kay Ivey put a temporary hold on executions after an unprecedented...
Review of executions in Alabama to take place, so what’s next?
Enterprise vs Straughn | 2022 Girls Basketball
Enterprise vs Straughn | 2022 Girls Basketball
On the dotted line: Miskimen signs with Bishop State
On the dotted line: Miskimen signs with Bishop
On the dotted line: Wright signs with ESCC
On the dotted line: Wright signs with ESCC