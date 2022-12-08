50th Anniversary: Apollo 17 astronaut reminisces about his time on the moon

Apollo 17 mission launched 50 years ago
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Apollo 17 mission, the final Apollo mission to the moon, began 50 years ago, today.

The Apollo 17 mission lifted off from Launch Pad 39A on December 7, 1972 and carried the Saturn V Rocket which was a Huntsville design.

Dr. Harrison Schmitt, an astronaut and pilot on the Apollo 17 mission was at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center to help present a special program about the historic mission.

While he was here, he reminisced about his experience being on the moon.

”The main thing that surprised me about walking on the moon was being there,” he said with a laugh. “Being there is something you have to experience yourself. You can hear people talk about it, you can see pictures, and bad television at that time and things like that, but there’s nothing like being there. It’s like standing on the rim of the Grand Canyon for the first time.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
21-year-old Kevone Devontay Smith is being linked to the November 9 incident in the 800 block...
Dothan murder suspect identified, turns self in
Dale County District Judge Stanley Garner in this undated photograph
Dale County judge first to rule on Aniah’s Law
HudsonAlpha research center in Huntsville, Alabama.
City infuses $20 million into genomic research
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - The money for the Central States Pension Fund is the largest amount of federal aid...
LIVE: Biden releasing nearly $36B to aid pensions of union workers
Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza speaks to reporters on December 8, 2022.
Sheriff to criminals: Change your lifestyle
FILE - Staff Sgt. Travis Snyder, left, receives the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine...
House passes defense bill scrapping COVID vaccine mandate
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday the legislation is 'on the right side of history.'
Bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions clears Congress
Valenza
Valenza