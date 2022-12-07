Washington County school threat lead to juvenile arrest

School threats in Washington County.
School threats in Washington County.(Free-to-use)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - FROM THE WASHINGTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE FACEBOOK POST:

“Deputies in Walton County were made aware of a social media post going around on “Snapchat.” The content of the post was related to a threat of a school shooting, warning students not to go to school on December 7, 2022.

While investigating the post going through Washington County Schools, a suspect was developed within the Washington County School District. Through investigative interviews, probable cause for arrest was developed, and a juvenile student from Roulhac Middle School was arrested and charged for originating and distributing the material in our area.

The student was charged under Florida State Statute 836.10 for Written Threats to Conduct a Mass Shooting. The juvenile was transported to the Washington County Jail and subsequently to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice Detention Center.

During the investigation, a nationwide alert to law enforcement agencies was sent out, showing that this incident was being spread across the United States, and according to the bulletin, first originated in Kent County Michigan and a person of interest was interviewed in that case.

It is believed that there is no active threat to Washington County Schools at this time, with one person being in custody, however the post keeps making it’s rounds among the student body. Even though there is no perceived threat, Washington County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputies will maintain a heightened sense of alert until this incident fully comes to pass.”

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Five Birmingham-area men indicted for illegally having USPS keys, stolen mail
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
Jeremy Carruthers leaves a Henry County, AL courtroom on December 5, 2022.
Man admits smoking synthetic pot when he killed Headland teen
Alabama Power announces rate increase beginning with January bills

Latest News

The attack, which occurred on December 6, 2019, was responsible for the deaths of 3 naval...
Senate approves resolution remembering 2019 Pensacola naval terrorist attack
Dothan High School (DHS) Senior, Colin Groover, and Dothan High School Principal, Dr. Keith...
Dothan AHSAA Fan Challenge
FILE - In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as...
Hawaii remembrance to draw handful of Pearl Harbor survivors
Student accused of bringing gun to Bay High School.
Bay High student accused of bringing gun to school