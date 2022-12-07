Warm Pattern Continues

SYNOPSIS – Unseasonable warmth continues, along with foggy mornings. Highs will reach the lower 80s Thursday, with upper 70s for Friday and the first half of the weekend. A few showers are on track for Sunday, with a powerful storm system around the middle of next week.

TONIGHT – Fog developing. Low near 62°. Winds light W.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 81°. Winds W at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Areas of fog. Low near 59°. Winds light W.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 79° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 78° 5%

SUN: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 61° High: 71° 30%

MON: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 60° High: 73° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 70° 5%

WED: Partly sunny, showers and thunderstorms later. Low: 60° High: 73° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W/NW at 5 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

