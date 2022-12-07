Rep. Gaetz proposes bill to hold Saudi Arabia for terrorist attack at NAS Pensacola

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WALA) - U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz on Tuesday unveiled legislation to hold Saudi Arabia responsible for the deadly 2019 attack at Pensacola Naval Air Station.

According to a release from the Florida congressman’s office, Gaetz introduced the Saudi Arabia December 6, 2019, Anti-Terror and Accountability Act on the third anniversary of the attack that killed three U.S. Navy sailors. Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson of Enterprise, Ala., Petty Officer 3rd Class Mohammed Sameh Haitham of St. Petersburg, Fla., and Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Scott Walters of Richmond Hill, Ga., died in the shootout and eight others were wounded.

The gunman behind the attack, Mohammed Alshamrani, who was shot dead, was a 2nd lieutenant in the Royal Saudi Air Force and was being trained at NAS Pensacola as part of a Pentagon-sponsored program.

In 2020, the FBI determined that Alshamrani had been radicalized years before the 2019 shooting and was in contact with al-Qaida operatives.

The bill seeks to hold the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia accountable for aiding and abetting terrorist attacks within the United States while financially supporting the victims of the terrorist attack.

Other provisions of the bill include:

· Ending support to the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen

· Halting military officer exchange programs with Saudi Arabia

· Withdrawing $1 billion from U.S. military aid to Ukraine and depositing it to the Justice for United States Victims of State-Sponsored Terrorism Fund

· Making any unused funds available to all victims of state-sponsored terror, including 9/11 victims

Click here to see the full text of the proposed act.

