Dothan business leaders hear the future of Alabama’s workforce

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan business leaders are learning what the future of Alabama’s workforce could look like.

You see the sings everywhere saying “help wanted” and even “expected longer wait times due to staff shortages.”

Despite that, Alabama State Commerce officials are hopeful for the future of the Alabama workforce.

Secretary for the Department of Commerce Ed Castile says that while we are currently in an employment valley, a peak is closer than we think.

He shared with Dothan business owners that a key to reaching that peak is employing special populations.

That includes veterans, people with disabilities, and out of school youth, among others.

Castile said that the future of the workforce is most greatly impacted by the students in K-12 and universities currently.

“We have a lot of jobs available now but we’re going to have even more available as the time progresses, so, out concern is that we have those people when we get there,” Castile said. “Many of our state programs, local programs, K-12, are focused on that very thing.”

Castile also suggested local and corporate business owners take advantage of the resources the Department of Commerce and Alabama Industrial Development Training offices offer.

To find more information on those resources, visit the two links below.

https://www.madeinalabama.com/

https://www.aidt.edu/business-services/

