Dense Fog Advisory for most of the area this morning

SYNOPSIS - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for most of the area until 9am CST so take it slow on the roadways this morning. We will see the fog and clouds slowly clear later this morning and lead to a partly sunny afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. The same story will be on repeat tomorrow, our pattern will change a little as we head into the weekend. A chance of rain will come in on Sunday with slightly cooler temperatures to start off next week.

TODAY - Partly sunny. High near 79°. Winds SW 5 mph 10%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy, patchy fog. Low near 62°. Winds Light W 0%

TOMORROW - Partly sunny. High near 79°. Winds W 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 59° High: 77° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 75° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 58° High: 71° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 55° High: 70° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 70° 0%

WED: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 51° High: 70° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 62° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 5 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

