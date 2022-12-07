Bay High student accused of bringing gun to school

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 11th-grade student at Bay High School Tuesday when he was found with a loaded handgun in his backpack, according to a news release from BCSO.

Bay High School administrators said they got information that the student was vaping on campus in a bathroom. When they went to the bathroom, they found the student vaping.

Officials said the 11th grader was taken to the administration office, and during a search of his backpack, they found a loaded Glock 23.

Deputies said the student claimed he carried the gun because he needed protection from dogs during his walk home.

The 11th grader was charged with possession of a weapon on campus, which is a felony.

