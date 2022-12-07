Alabama gas prices fall under $3 for first time in nearly a year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gas prices are on the decline in Alabama. The average cost of gas is $2.99. It’s under $3 for the first time since January 2022 and some stations in Huntsville are seeing prices twenty cents lower than the average.

Even more impressive, it’s lower than the cost of gas compared to December 2021, before prices started to skyrocket. Prices peaked in June 2022 at a high of $4.63.

It’s a much different story in December of 2022. Prices are continuing to decrease and experts believe they will continue to go down until January. AAA Spokesperson Clay Ingram says even though this year has been unpredictable, these prices are normal for this time of year.

“It’s normal for it to be dropping this time of year but to see the kinds of drops we’ve seen in the last couple of months is a little surprising because it’s been such a crazy year,” said Ingram. “We hit an all-time record high in June and hit $4.63 here in Alabama, not the national average, in Alabama.”

WAFF's Megan Plotka reporting

Ingram says our spending habits can influence the price of gas. He says drivers should be strategic and buy the cheapest gas in the area. Ingram believes oil companies and gas station owners will be forced to follow demand.

Finding cheap gas is becoming easier. Ingram says just a few years ago cheap gas was clustered in different cities like Tuscaloosa but now, gas at lower costs can be found alongside expensive gas stations.

“Just in the Huntsville area alone, you’re seeing prices as low as $2.79 but maybe as high as $3.29,” said Ingram. “If you’re not careful, that’s $0.50 a gallon more that you might end up paying if you’re not price shopping or paying attention to those signs and that’s a lot.”

Ingram recommends using apps to find gas at the best price. He says AAA has an app with current gas prices. The Waze app also has a list of up-to-date gas costs.

