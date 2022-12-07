Alabama county leaders release 2023 legislative priorities

Association of County Commissions of Alabama
Association of County Commissions of Alabama(Erin Davis)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Association of County Commissions of Alabama has released its list of priorities for the 2023 legislative session.

While the commission will vote on the suggested priorities Thursday morning, they are giving a first look at what residents can expect over the next session. In all, there are 10 priorities listed, some of which have rolled over from last year, including broadband expansion and federal funding allocation.

The remaining priorities include the following:

  • Speed Limit Restrictions: To prohibit municipalities from establishing or setting speed limits on roads that are maintained by the county.
  • County EMA Funding: To ensure counties receive adequate state supplement funding, including the periodic cost of living adjustments, for employing a certified EMA director.
  • Election Publication Requirements: To authorize counties to satisfy election-related publication requirements by posting information on a public website and making copies available at the courthouse.
  • Board of Registrars Appointments: To amend Alabama law reforming the current board of registers system to ensure appointments fairly reflect the demographic makeup of each county as well as to provide increased accountability, local notification and communication, state and local oversight, and minimum qualifications for appointments.
  • Poll Worker Compensation: To support the passage of legislation providing a state-funded increase in wages to poll workers.
  • Alabama Procurement Processes: To make revisions to Alabama’s existing public purchasing processes to enhance their efficiencies and effectiveness for use at the county level.
  • State Agency Rulemaking: To require any state agency directives or rules impacting the taxes owed by citizens or corporations and provided to counties to adhere to the Administrative Procedure Act.
  • Pistol Permit Revenue: To ensure full reimbursement to counties of lost pistol permit revenue following the passage of the permitless carry law.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Five Birmingham-area men indicted for illegally having USPS keys, stolen mail
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
Jeremy Carruthers leaves a Henry County, AL courtroom on December 5, 2022.
Man admits smoking synthetic pot when he killed Headland teen
HudsonAlpha research center in Huntsville, Alabama.
City infuses $20 million into genomic research

Latest News

The Supreme Court is seen on Election Day in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
Supreme Court justices skeptical of elections case that could alter voting
Georgia runoff
How South Georgia voted in the Senate runoff election
NAS Pensacola
Rep. Gaetz proposes bill to hold Saudi Arabia for terrorist attack at NAS Pensacola
The attack, which occurred on December 6, 2019, was responsible for the deaths of 3 naval...
Senate approves resolution remembering 2019 Pensacola naval terrorist attack
The "Convention of States" organization says that they intend to return to the South Dakota...
"Convention of States" organization ramps up for South Dakota state legislative session