Woman using stolen vehicle as rideshare arrested, officials say

PCPD say the woman was stopped on Monday evening in the car with a rideshare customer inside.
PCPD say the woman was stopped on Monday evening in the car with a rideshare customer inside.(pixabay)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was arrested after police say she used a stolen car as rideshare.

Officers with the Panama City Police Department say a local dealership called to report a rental 2021 Nissan Kick had not been returned on Monday morning.

Once entered in the database, PCPD officials were able to pull over the car later in the evening in the 6000 block of U.S. 98. The driver was identified as Linda Kay Cherry, 38, who had allegedly rented the Nissan back in October.

According to police, Cherry was over $1,000 behind on her payments and had been contacted several times about returning the car. A rideshare customer inside the car at the time of the traffic stop was reportedly unaware of the situation and not detained.

Cherry was charged with grand theft auto and booked into Bay County Jail.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or report tips anonymously on their Tip411 app.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

