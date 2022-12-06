DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ozark Christmas Parade will be happening on Tuesday, December 6.

The parade, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, gets underway at 6:00 p.m. with the Tree Lighting Celebration, with the parade itself to immediately follow.

News 4′s own Taylor Pollock will be emceeing the event.

If you can’t make it out to the festivities tonight, News 4 will have a skycam stream in the video above this story.

You can also find our News 4 tent at the parade near the Piggly Wiggly and contribute to our Miracle on Foster food drive!

