WATCH: Miracle on Foster

Miracle on Foster 2022
Miracle on Foster 2022(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The holiday season brings plenty of great times with the ones we love, but it also brings plenty of opportunities to give back to those in need. News 4 gears up for our annual tradition of giving back, with the 10th Anniversary of Miracle on Foster. Below are clips from our week long coverage! (updated daily)

