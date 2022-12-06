Tornado recovery continues in Flatwood community

damaged homes being demolished
damaged homes being demolished(Source: WSFA12 News)
By Julia Avant
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Homes, buildings and two lives were lost due to an EF-2 tornado hit that the Flatwood community last week.

All that is left of the Flatwood Community Center is a sign and its sidewalk.

“It was kind of the lifeblood of this community,” Montgomery Commissioner Doug Singleton said on the community center. He said it was a place where kids played and senior citizens gathered.

The commissioner said the city plans to rebuild the center even bigger than it once was, hopefully by next year.

While there are big plans for the future, there is still much to be done in Flatwood. Electrical workers began reinstalling power lines, as many people are without electricity or internet.

Singleton said since the tornadoes, roads have been cleared from debris, and some damaged buildings and homes have been demolished.

“There’s about 10 to 12 families that we have put into hotel rooms through the Red Cross and the United Way,” said Singleton.

Singleton said the city of Montgomery is very grateful for the organizations and churches in the area that have helped with relief efforts.

He says churches like Church of the Highlands and Southern Baptist have played a huge role in relief efforts.

At this time, Singleton asks that volunteers and homeowners put debris on the right of way so the city can dispose of it safely.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE IMAGE - File of emergency vehicle.
1 killed in Coffee County crash
Jeremy Carruthers leaves a Henry County, AL courtroom on December 5, 2022.
Man admits smoking synthetic pot when he killed Headland teen
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral
That crackdown comes after four people died in Dothan shootings during November’s first 20 days.
Dothan police seize guns, drugs in massive crime crackdown

Latest News

FILE - Web designer Lorie Smith is shown in her office on Nov. 7 in the southwest part of...
Supreme Court justices spar in latest clash of religion and gay rights
Joy Felch, a teacher at Goshen Elementary School, is being recognized after saving a choking...
Alabama teacher hailed a hero for saving choking student
On the ballot is Incumbent Democrat U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock facing off against Republican...
Tuesday is election day in Warnock, Walker runoff election. Here’s what you need to know.
MOF
Miracle on Foster Food Drive
NEWS 4's Carmen Fuentes live with Miracle on Foster Day 1 in Slocomb, AL
Miracle on Foster Day 1- Slocomb