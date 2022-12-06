Tornado recovery continues in Flatwood community

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Homes, buildings and two lives were lost due to an EF-2 tornado hit that the Flatwood community last week.

All that is left of the Flatwood Community Center is a sign and its sidewalk.

“It was kind of the lifeblood of this community,” Montgomery Commissioner Doug Singleton said on the community center. He said it was a place where kids played and senior citizens gathered.

The commissioner said the city plans to rebuild the center even bigger than it once was, hopefully by next year.

While there are big plans for the future, there is still much to be done in Flatwood. Electrical workers began reinstalling power lines, as many people are without electricity or internet.

Singleton said since the tornadoes, roads have been cleared from debris, and some damaged buildings and homes have been demolished.

“There’s about 10 to 12 families that we have put into hotel rooms through the Red Cross and the United Way,” said Singleton.

Singleton said the city of Montgomery is very grateful for the organizations and churches in the area that have helped with relief efforts.

He says churches like Church of the Highlands and Southern Baptist have played a huge role in relief efforts.

At this time, Singleton asks that volunteers and homeowners put debris on the right of way so the city can dispose of it safely.

