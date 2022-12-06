QB Jordan Travis is running it back, will return to FSU for 2023 season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Noles247) - Jordan Travis is returning to Florida State for one more season, he announced via his social media accounts on Monday evening. The Seminoles’ starting quarterback is running it back for the 2023 campaign following FSU’s breakthrough year in 2022.

Travis, in his first full season as the definitive QB1, had a breakout campaign. He improved remarkably as a passer as the redshirt junior threw for 2,796 yards and 22 touchdowns to 4 interceptions. Pro Football Focus consistently had Travis graded as a Top 5 signal caller in the country throughout the season, with Travis ending the regular season as PFF’s No. 3 P5 QB.

The return of Travis figures to give FSU some juice on the recruiting trail, especially the transfer portal. The Seminoles had a Top 10 offense in yards-per-play with Travis guiding them, and they’re expected to bring back a majority of their leading skill players to go along with Travis. This sort of returning production should position the Seminoles to play in meaningful games throughout 2023, which is a definite selling point for transfers.

It also amps up expectations for Mike Norvell in Year 4. Bringing back a proven commodity at quarterback should give FSU a chance to build on its 9-win 2022 campaign.

Travis finished 2021 as FSU’s starting quarterback after sharing time with McKenzie Milton earlier in the season. He had 1,539 passing yards, 15 touchdowns to 6 interceptions and a passer rating of 148.9. The previous year, as a part-time starter who battled injuries, the West Palm Beach product had 1,056 passing yards and 6 touchdowns to 6 interceptions as well as 559 rushing yards.

He’ll likely surpass Charlie Ward’s mark of 5,747 career passing yards – 10th in FSU history – early on in 2023. Travis is currently just outside the Top 10 at 5,470 career passing yards.

