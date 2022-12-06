Pet of the Week: Gentle Greta

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’re still looking for that perfect gift, look no further than this week’s feature on Pet of the Week.

Melissa Gideon from the Dothan Animal Shelter joined us with a sweet 3 1/2 month old black lab mix named Greta.

Greta has only been with the shelter for about 2 weeks so she is still arming up to new people. However Gideon says that she is very sweet and loving when she gets to know someone.

This adorable brown eyed pup let us hold and pet her during her entire visit, if that gives you any insight into her precious personality.

Gideon also told NEWS 4 that Greta has had her rabies shot but has not been spayed yet. She is estimated to grow to around 50 pounds as well. That means Greta will need lots of room to roam and grow up in a household in need of a forever best friend.

If you want to learn more about Greta, head to the Dothan Animal Shelter located at 295 Jerry Drive in Dothan, AL. Their hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also the shelter at 334-615-4620.

For more information about the shelter and other animals that are looking for their forever homes, visit their Facebook page.

