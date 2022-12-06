New principal named at Lisenby Primary School

By WTVY Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Ozark City Schools has appointed a new principal at Lisenby Primary School.

According to a release from Ozark City Schools, Mr. Matt Barton has been named as principal of Lisenby Primary School.

Barton is transitioning to Ozark from the Coffee County School System where he served as Student Services Supervisor. He holds a Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Troy University and has over fourteen years of educational experience.

Barton comes to Ozark City Schools with seven years of elementary administrative experience. Mr. Barton’s experience includes serving as the assistant principal of Hillcrest Elementary School and the principal of Zion Chapel K-12 School.

Mr. Barton plans to spend time at Lisenby over the next several days during the transition of leadership. Ozark City Schools will host a Principal Meet and Greet for the community to get to know their new school leader on January 5th, 2023.

Stay connected to Lisenby Primary School and Ozark City Schools websites, and social media pages for more information.

