More Foggy Mornings

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather
By David Paul
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SYNOPSIS – Our warm pattern continues, with foggy mornings and partly sunny afternoons. Highs will average in the upper 70s through the end of the week, with slightly cooler air for the weekend and early next week. Our next best chance for scattered showers is on Sunday.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy, fog developing. Low near 63°.  Winds light S.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, a stray shower. High near 79°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy, areas of fog. Low near 60°.  Winds light W.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 60° High: 79° 5%

FRI: Partly sunny. Low: 59° High: 77° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy.  Low: 60° High: 75° 5%

SUN: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 58° High: 71° 30%

MON: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 55° High: 68° 10%

TUE: Partly sunny. Low: 53° High: 66° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

